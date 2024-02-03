SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $192,231.47 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

