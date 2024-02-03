SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Up 1.7%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.56. 26,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 46,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.06.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

