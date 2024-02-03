S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $453.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $457.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.86.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

