SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 13.0% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,410,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,337,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,485. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

