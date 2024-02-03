SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 582,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 431,766 shares.The stock last traded at $29.45 and had previously closed at $29.26.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 228,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 55,845 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $611,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

