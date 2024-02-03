SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,606,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 453,325 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $11,204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 114,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $74.53.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

