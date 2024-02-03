SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Boosted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $505.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,699. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $513.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.20 and a 200-day moving average of $476.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

