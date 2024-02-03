Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SPB opened at $78.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

