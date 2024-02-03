Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock Position Lowered by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA URNM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.28. 862,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,334. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

