Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.50-4.50 EPS.

Shares of SWK opened at $90.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

