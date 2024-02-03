Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.64.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

