Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

