Stifel Nicolaus Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$170.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB.A. Desjardins lowered their target price on CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$166.82.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$156.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a 1 year low of C$117.98 and a 1 year high of C$156.16.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

