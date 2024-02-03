StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

