StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.18. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.84% and a return on equity of 110.19%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

