StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.