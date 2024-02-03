StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average of $137.05. Splunk has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

