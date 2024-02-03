StockNews.com Downgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

