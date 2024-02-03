StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

IX stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ORIX by 64.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ORIX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ORIX by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

