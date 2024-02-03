StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.17. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

