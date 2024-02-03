StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

