StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

