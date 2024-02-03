StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
