StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.27 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

