StockNews.com Lowers AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.