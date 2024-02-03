StockNews.com Lowers Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

