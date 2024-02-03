StockNews.com Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.4 %

STM stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.