StockNews.com Upgrades Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Energizer Stock Down 1.5 %

Energizer stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

