StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Down 12.5%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 236,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 186,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

StrikePoint Gold Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About StrikePoint Gold

(Get Free Report)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.