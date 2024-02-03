Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.78. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

