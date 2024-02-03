Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $360.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $315.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $342.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

