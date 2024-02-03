Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,400 Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pixie Dust Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Pixie Dust Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PXDT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33. Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $10.51.
Pixie Dust Technologies Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pixie Dust Technologies
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.