Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $659,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

