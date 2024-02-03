Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RH during the second quarter worth about $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,040,000 after purchasing an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RH by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the second quarter worth about $64,394,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $255.94 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

