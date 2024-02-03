Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.91 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.