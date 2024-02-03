Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for 2.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,082,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUI traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,535. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $162.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

