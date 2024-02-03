Susquehanna Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.48.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

