Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $184.61 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 592,913,865 coins and its circulating supply is 592,917,878 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

