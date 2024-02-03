Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

