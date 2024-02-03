Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $34.96. 538,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,512,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

