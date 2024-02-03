Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 515,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 700,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Talkspace Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $8,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Talkspace by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,287,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Talkspace by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,594,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 744,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

