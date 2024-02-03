Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $44.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an in-line rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.41.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

