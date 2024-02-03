Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
