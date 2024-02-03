TD Securities Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$115.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$115.69.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.
In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total transaction of C$4,894,059.19. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
