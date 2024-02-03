Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $151,176.76 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TDOC opened at $19.79 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Teladoc Health by 308,618.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,145,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 1,089,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

