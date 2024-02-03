Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Up 5.1%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.88 and last traded at $86.98. Approximately 764,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 935,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

