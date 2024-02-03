TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Hits $216.22 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $216.22 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00083044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001302 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,331,652 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,908,807 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.