Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 2.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.