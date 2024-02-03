Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.86.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $187.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.