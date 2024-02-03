Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.86.
A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $187.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.55.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
