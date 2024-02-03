Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $166.29 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $132,468,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.