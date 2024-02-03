Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.20 EPS.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.29. The stock had a trading volume of 385,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,179. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.25.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

